Punjab defeat Jharkhand 12-3 to enter quarterfinals

Punjab has defeated Jharkhand by a huge margin of 12-3 to enter the quarter-finals of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship.

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In this championship being organised by Hockey India in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Punjab has entered the quarter-finals by securing first place in Pool C.

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Giving information in this regard, Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli and general secretary Amrik Singh Powar said that in the match held this evening, Punjab team registered a one-sided victory against Jharkhand.

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Mandeep Singh scored four goals for Punjab and scored a hat-trick and was declared the best player of the match. Apart from that, Charanjit Singh and Harshdeep Singh scored two goals each while Jobanpreet Singh, Om Rajnish Saini, Prince Singh and Amandeep scored one goal each.

For Jharkhand, two goals were scored by Hamrom Tintus and one goal by Sabine Kiro. Earlier on Friday, Punjab defeated Delhi by a margin of 6-2 and Punjab finished first in Pool C with 6 points. The quarter-final matches will be played on August 5.