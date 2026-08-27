Punjab employees' strike turns chaotic in Jalandhar as CM Mann cancels scheduled talks

A scheduled meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and protesting government employees in Jalandhar on Thursday turned into a political standoff as the ‘Maha Hartal’ call by employees’ unions escalated into a confrontation with police after the CM called off the talks.

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Morning: Mass leave, mass gathering

The stalemate began building in the morning, as government employees across departments proceeded on mass casual leave and converged at the Deputy Commissioner's office complex in Jalandhar.

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The protest was called over long-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments and the unions' persistent demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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A 16-member representative committee of the protesting unions was deputed to hold talks with CM Bhagwant Mann, who was scheduled to be present at PAP Chowk. The rest of the employees stayed put at the DC office, awaiting the outcome.

Early afternoon: The CM's post changes everything

Talks were expected to begin around 1 pm. But just before that, CM Mann put out a post stating that a strike and talks could not proceed simultaneously — effectively conditioning any dialogue on the unions calling off their ‘hartal’ first.

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The statement landed as a provocation on the ground. Union leaders, who had already mobilised thousands of employees, saw it as a last-minute goalpost shift and a rejection of the scheduled meeting.

Anger boils over: Call to block BMC Chowk

Reacting sharply, Navpreet Singh, president of the Government Teachers' Employees Union, announced that employees would block BMC Chowk indefinitely until the Chief Minister granted their representatives a hearing.

The announcement triggered an immediate mobilisation. Employees inside the DC office complex began raising anti-government slogans and moved to march out onto the streets.

Chaos at DC office: Police barricade, employees scale walls

As protesters attempted to exit, police moved swiftly to seal the main gates of the DC office, parking police buses and anti-riot vehicles to physically block the route. Given the scale of the mobilisation, the local city police was reinforced with special anti-riot units.

Undeterred, the employees scaled the boundary walls of the complex and used alternate gates to break out of the cordon. However, their march was intercepted barely 50 metres from the DC office, where police once again managed to halt their advance.

As the situation on the ground escalated, CM Bhagwant Mann was quietly moved from PAP Chowk to his residence in Old Baradari, avoiding any direct confrontation with the agitating employees.

The stand-off

The massive build-up on the road lasted for just half an hour. The phones of the union leaders led by Gurnam Singh Virk, convener of the Joint Action Committee, who were giving directions to the employees, were confiscated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Dhillon announced that the CM had told employees that the talks had been deferred to next week. However, the employee representatives were still inside the PAP complex, waiting to be heard. They had refused to hold talks with Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema or the Finance Secretary.