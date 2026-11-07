Punjab eye 2027 Junior Hockey World Cup after Champions Trophy success

Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surinder Singh lauded the success of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, which was hosted for the first time in Punjab across Jalandhar and Mohali.

Addressing the media today, they expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for his support, which played a pivotal role in ensuring hosting of the event in Jalandhar. Kohli said stadiums in both Jalandhar and Mohali were upgraded within a four-month window, making them fully-equipped to host an international event.

They shared that Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation conveyed through official communications that out of the past 50 international tournaments held across the country, the Jalandhar-Mohali matches witnessed some of the most phenomenal public turnouts and fan responses.

Hockey Punjab president and Hockey India vice-president Nitin Kohli further praised the efforts of the district administration for transforming infrastructure at record speed and ensuring seamless execution.

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He said the response from the sports fraternity and local residents — who witnessed live international hockey in their home cities for the first time post-Independence — signals a promising future.

Divulging more details, Kohli said he would make concerted efforts to bring 2027 Junior Hockey World Cup to Punjab as the success of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy had paved a way for more such events. He also mentioned that regular national and international events would be ensured at this stadium. He pointed out that the Punjab Government was in the process to allot a dedicated agency to ensure proper maintenance of this stadium through official tendering.

They all thanked people of Jalandhar and Mohali for record participation in the tournament in both the cities.