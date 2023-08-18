 Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi : The Tribune India

  • Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Villagers have also not been able to save much of their belongings

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Flood affected residents of Baupur Mand area in Sultanpur Lodhi.



Watching her house and all belongings getting washed away with floods in front of her eyes was worse than any other nightmare Manjit Kaur of Ramour Gaura village has ever had.

The floods that hit Mand area along Beas a month ago led to complete loss of crop in 3.75 acres her family owned and as the floods again hit the area, they have now become completely shelterless.

"There were two breaches that appeared in an advance bundh near here yesterday. We had called in a boat and had started collecting our valuables and essentials when the waters came in gushing. First our outer wall collapsed, then a room, our washroom and finally the entire verandah. We barely saved our lives and got into the boat or else we too could have drowned, said Manjit, who was inconsolable as she waited for her relatives to pick her from a bridge close to the Mand area.

“I am shifting to our relative’s house nearby but we know that no one shall be able to bear our burden for long. We have nothing left to rebuild our house. On the contrary, we had taken loan which were planning to return once paddy crop would be harvested. The future has all of a sudden turned dark,” she said as her husband Nishan Singh and 16-year-old son Hussanpreet consoled her.

The plight of three brothers from the same village Mangal Singh, Partap Singh and Surjit Singh was no better as their house had started crumbling with water cutting it fast. By the evening, the front portion of their house had collapsed. The roofs of all three rooms had started falling off. "We can already feel the foundation giving way. We probably have just an hour by which we have to shift everything,” they said racing against the vagaries caused by the nature.

Several villagers were seen shifting their belongings on the first floor of an inundated government school in the same village from its backyard.

Sarwan Singh Baupur, a prominent farmer leader from the area, said, "There are at least four houses that have got washed away already and several others in a collapsible state. There are at least a dozen in nearby villages which have come falling in the last two days. I have accommodated few such families in my house since ours is on a raised platform."

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
