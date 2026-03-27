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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab: Fuel panic grips Jalandhar as petrol pump runs dry

Punjab: Fuel panic grips Jalandhar as petrol pump runs dry

One of the busiest filling stations in Jalandhar ran out of petrol on Friday; no panic buying was seen elsewhere in the city

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:31 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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A filling station in Jalandhar ran out of petrol on Friday amid fuel crisis. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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One of the busiest petrol pumps in Jalandhar, situated right next to a posh hotel near the BMC Chowk, ran out of petrol on Friday amid the fuel crisis, which triggered panic among the region’s residents.

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The petrol pump ran out of petrol amid panic buying among consumers. On peak afternoon, barrels and barricades welcomed consumers coming in for a refill. The scurry for fuel in the morning triggered the shortage. Meanwhile, no panic buying was seen elsewhere in the city, as pumps operated smoothly through the day.

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While at the said petrol pump, a beeline of consumers in the morning and early afternoon caused stocks at the petrol pump to run out; the petrol pump functionaries also advised the public to exercise caution and not to overstock fuel supplies.

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An employee of the petrol pump said, “We had to close the petrol pump after the stock ran out. As far as we know, other petrol stations are working. We had some issues. Due to the West Asia war, there is a paucity of supply. We have been facing problems for the past few days. But services will be resumed as soon as we receive supplies. I also appeal to citizens not to overstock and only buy as much oil as they need.”

While fuel supply at other petrol pumps continued smoothly, crowds were witnessed at some pumps for brief periods as people scurried to ensure their vehicles were fully stocked.

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Members of the administration also appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours and falsehoods being spread by unscrupulous elements.

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