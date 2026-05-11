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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab Government ‘anti-employee’, failed to resolve employees’ issues: Bibi Sarabjit Kaur

Punjab Government ‘anti-employee’, failed to resolve employees’ issues: Bibi Sarabjit Kaur

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal Women Wing Phagwara (Urban) President and former councillor Bibi Sarabjit Kaur has strongly criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, terming it anti-employee and alleging that it has completely failed to address the long-pending issues of government employees. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, she said that the Aam Aadmi Party had secured votes from employee unions and various sections of society during the Assembly elections by making false promises, but after coming to power, the government failed to fulfil its commitments.

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She stated that government employees have been continuously struggling for the past four-and-a-half years to get their legitimate demands accepted. She alleged that despite promising the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, revival of the discontinued rural allowance, reinstatement of the stalled 4-9-14 promotion scheme, regularisation of temporary employees and withdrawal of the TET condition imposed on teachers recruited before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the state government has failed to honour any of these commitments.

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Bibi Sarabjit Kaur appealed to employees and the people of Punjab to remain cautious during the next Assembly elections and not trust the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party and CM Bhagwant Mann.

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She asserted that once the SAD (Badal), under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, forms the next government in Punjab, all pending demands of employee organisations would be addressed on a priority basis.

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