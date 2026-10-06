Punjab Government school teachers flag staff crunch ahead of October 9 Mega PTM

Government schools across Punjab will hold a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on October 9, with school management committees (SMCs) tasked with identifying school-level issues, preparing action plans and strengthening interaction with parents ahead of the exercise.

The Mega PTM comes at a time when teachers at several government schools are also managing additional duties.

Advertisement

The School Education Department has directed all government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools to complete preparations for the PTM. Ahead of the Mega PTM, schools will hold Mega SMC meetings on October 7.

Advertisement

During the meetings, SMC members will visit respective schools and identify problems and requirements, besides deciding on measures to address issues related to cleanliness, water supply and maintenance of school premises.

The SMCs have also been directed to assist schools in preparations for the Mega PTM and discuss the steps required to make the meeting effective.

Advertisement

Teachers assigned

Census, SIR duties

The Mega PTM comes at a time when teachers at several government schools are also managing additional duties, including Census training and work related to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, making it difficult for schools to manage regular classroom teaching with available staff.

In an earlier letter issued by the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, 689 government school teachers in the district were asked to register for training for the second phase of the Census.

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School on Ladowali Road said, “Nearly 60 per cent teachers in the school are occupied with Census training and SIR work. It is becoming increasingly difficult to make adjustments and ensure that regular classes continue without disruption.”

Voicing their concerns, teachers said the additional official duties were putting considerable pressure on the available staff, particularly in schools with vacant teacher posts.