Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit honours budding entrepreneurs

Jalandhar, September 4

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit felicitated budding entrepreneurs during an Entrepreneurship Sammelan here today.

The event was organised at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in collaboration with the Swadeshi Jagran Manch. The Governor highlighted the pivotal role played by entrepreneurship in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and generating employment opportunities within Punjab.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit honours a young entrepreneur at KMV College in Jalandhar on Monday. Sarabjit Singh

He released a book ‘Skill development and entrepreneurship for Strong India’ and also launched a portal. He honoured young entrepreneurs by recognising their innovative ventures, offering them words of motivation, and presenting them with token of appreciation. They included Shubhneet Kaur, who has come up with a product Immunosnacks, Simran Suri, who runs Suri’s Art, and Nishu Rani, who has a startup Anish Makeover. Other awardees of Young Entrepreneur Award were Mehar Vrishti, Namya Arora and Nikhil Miglani. Along with this, Neha Waraich, Rantej, eye specialist Dr Rohan Bowry and realtor Rajan Chopra were honoured with Outstanding Entrepreneur Award. Hotelier Gautam Kapoor was honoured with Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award.

The Governor also took a keen interest in the entrepreneurial spirit on display by visiting various stalls set up by different departments of KMV. He also visited the Hall of Fame of KMV.

Dr Ashwani Mahajan, co-convener, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said this collaborative effort between KMV College and Swadeshi Jagran Manch underscores their shared commitment to nurturing an environment conducive to entrepreneurship in Punjab and empowering the youth to realise their potential as successful entrepreneurs. Earlier, Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi, welcomed the Governor. Pankaj Jindal, state co-convener, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, gave a vote of thanks to all the eminent dignitaries.

CP Chahal at Guv event

Having earlier skipped the Republic Day function this year presided over by Governor Purohit, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal was spotted at KMV College during his visit on Monday. Chahal, who had earlier remained SSP, Chandigarh, is facing CBI inquiry into the alleged ‘misconduct and corruption’ allegations against him on a reference from Governor Purohit, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator.

