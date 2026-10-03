Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Minister Kataruchak

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday said the state government was committed to procuring every grain of paddy brought by farmers to the mandis.

Kataruchak said procurement had commenced on October 1 and adequate arrangements had been made to ensure hassle-free purchase of paddy at mandis. Kataruchak reviewed procurement arrangements at the Khokhar grain market in Tanda in the presence of MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill. He inspected arrangements for procurement, lifting, payments and gunny bags, and directed officials to ensure close coordination among all departments.

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The minister said the state had set a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the central pool during the season. He said payments were being transferred directly into farmers' bank accounts within 24 hours of procurement, adding that a cash credit limit of Rs 42,786 crore had been approved for procurement operations.

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He urged farmers to bring properly dried paddy conforming to the prescribed moisture content to sell their crop at the MSP of Rs 2,461 per quintal without delays. Kataruchak appealed to farmers to not burn paddy straw and cooperate in its proper management. He directed officials to resolve farmers' grievances promptly and ensure timely procurement, lifting and payment.

MLA kicks off procurement at Chabbewal mandi

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Chabbewal MLA Ishank Kumar on Friday visited the grain market at Chabbewal village and reviewed the arrangements for paddy procurement.

The minister kicked off the procurement process by bidding on the crop of Satveer Singh, a farmer from Mughowal village. Kumar offered sweets to Satveer Singh to mark the beginning of the process, following which sweets were distributed among all the farmers, arthiyas and market committee members at the mandi.

Speaking to farmers who had brought their crop to the market, Kumar said the Punjab Government had completed all arrangements for the convenience of farmers arriving at the mandis. He said every grain brought by a farmer would be purchased, and that arrangements for drinking water and cleanliness had been made at the market.

He said there was no shortage of gunny bags at the market, and that timely lifting and payment for the purchased crop would be ensured. He directed officials of the departments concerned to work in coordination and to resolve any problem immediately.

The MLA assured the farmers, arthiyas and labourers that they would not face any difficulties during the season. He appealed to farmers to bring only dry paddy to the mandis so that the procurement process was not delayed.

Farmers and arthiyas expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the market and thanked the MLA.