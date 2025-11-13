Punjab Govt disburses compensation to flood-hit villages in Sultanpur Lodhi

In a continued effort to support flood-affected communities, the Punjab Government has distributed compensation to residents of three severely impacted villages — Alam Khanwala, Sherpur Dogra and Passan Kadim. The disbursement ceremony was held in Sultanpur Lodhi on Wednesday, where official approval letters were handed over to the beneficiaries.

Under the state’s relief initiative, affected farmers are receiving Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage, the highest compensation rate offered across India.

This financial aid aims to ease the economic burden faced by agricultural families following the recent floods across the state.

Expressing gratitude, Passan Kadim village head Sucha Singh said, “The compensation has been credited to our accounts. We thank the Punjab Government for standing by us during this crisis.”

Another resident, Sukhchain Singh, confirmed receipt of the funds and acknowledged the timely support.

The AAP-led Punjab Government’s proactive approach has been widely appreciated, with officials reiterating their commitment to ensuring that all eligible victims receive due assistance. The relief distribution forms part of a broader rehabilitation plan aimed at restoring livelihoods and strengthening resilience in flood-affected regions.