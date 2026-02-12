Punjab Govt must ensure Rs10 lakh health insurance works: Khanna

Former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna has strongly urged the Punjab government to ensure the effective and genuine implementation of the Rs 10 lakh health insurance scheme across the state. He alleged that despite tall claims by the government, the scheme is not being accepted in a majority of hospitals in Punjab, leaving beneficiaries distressed and feeling cheated.

Addressing the issue, Khanna said that many private and even some empanelled hospitals are reportedly refusing to accept the health insurance cards, due to which patients are being forced to bear treatment expenses out of their own pockets. He stated that several complaints have been received from the public regarding the non-acceptance of the Rs 10 lakh health insurance cards, exposing the gap between the government’s promises and ground reality.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, Khanna remarked that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been adept at making hollow announcements since the beginning. He said that in an attempt to win public support ahead of the upcoming elections, the government showcased the Rs 10 lakh health insurance scheme as a major achievement, but failed to ensure its proper execution.

Khanna asserted that if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is genuinely concerned about providing quality healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab, the government must take immediate steps to enforce the health insurance scheme in all government and private hospitals across the state without discrimination. He stressed that merely issuing insurance cards is not enough; their acceptance and seamless utilisation must be guaranteed so that the public can truly benefit from the scheme.

He further demanded accountability from the state government and called for strict action against hospitals that refuse to honour the health insurance cards, stating that the people of Punjab deserve transparent and reliable healthcare services rather than unfulfilled promises.