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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab govt releases Rs 10.78 cr for construction of roads in Phagwara

Punjab govt releases Rs 10.78 cr for construction of roads in Phagwara

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:56 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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In a major relief to Phagwara residents, the Punjab Government has released Rs 10.78 crore for the construction of 59.39 km of roads in the subdivision, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said while sharing details of the project.

These 22 road projects would improve connectivity, ease transportation and provide better commuting facilities to residents of several localities. The road projects include the GT Road to Khurampur via Dhak Palahi, Bhakhriana to Ranipur, GT Road to Jagatpur Jattan, GT Road to Rurka Kalan via Nangal, Phagwara-Nakodar Road to Sunran Rajputtan, GT Road to Darvesh Pind connecting to Phagwara-Nakodar Road, Zamsher to Narangshahpur, Kanshi Nagar to Nangal Majha, Mehtan village to Jagjiwan Ram Colony, Narangshahpur to GT Road via Mehtan Hardaspur and Khajurla to Kotli Than Singh Wala via Bhakhriana Road.

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He further added that other projects include Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road to Jagpalpur via Sikri, Rehana Jattan to Lutera Khurd, Bhulla Rai to Sangatpur via Akalgarh, Rawalpindi to Sangatpur, Mayyopatti Bus Stand to Jhalwera Phirni, Phagwara-Nawanshahr Road to Khalwara, Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road to Palahi, Phagwara-Wahad Road to Balalon Ghuman and Phagwara-Wahad Road to Bir Paud.

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MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said that the construction of these roads had been pending for the past two to three years, due to which residents had been facing considerable inconvenience.

He said that many people had even lost hope that these roads would be constructed. He said that when residents brought their issues to his notice, he took up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and urged the state government to release the funds to complete the long-pending works. Following his intervention, the funds have now been released, paving the way for the construction of these roads.

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Dr Chabbewal said that these projects would provide improved road connectivity to a number of villages and localities falling under the Phagwara area. He added that the construction of these roads would help facilitate smoother transportation for residents, commuters and other road users. He said that the release of funds would help address long-standing public concerns and ensure better road infrastructure for the people of Phagwara and surrounding areas.

The MP said that Phagwara was one of the major towns of Punjab and assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure its overall development and provide better infrastructure and civic amenities to its residents.

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