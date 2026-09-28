Punjab govt responsible for law and order collapse: Kewal Dhillon on LPU incidents

“Kade koi aapde ghar nu vi ag launda? (Does anyone ever set fire to their own house?) Law and order is a state subject. The state government has failed to uphold law and order in Punjab,” BJP state president Kewal Dhillon said in Jalandhar on Monday while responding to queries on the rampage and vandalism witnessed at Lovely Professional University (LPU) over the past two days.

The comments were made on the sidelines of the “Mawan Mangdiyan Jawab” event in Jalandhar, where women and men from across the district who had lost their sons to drugs spoke about their ordeals.

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Dhillon said state homes were full of countless stories of destitute women awaiting action after their sons’ lives had been snuffed out by drugs due to government inaction.

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The event took place two days ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s anti-drug rally in Jalandhar on September 30.

Dhillon also addressed queries on the LPU student rampage, blaming the state government for failing to uphold law and order.

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Notably, LPU founder and Chancellor Ashok Mittal is a BJP Rajya Sabha member who recently switched to the saffron party from the AAP.

Backing the LPU authorities, Dhillon said, “Why would someone set fire to their own house? Police couldn’t do much in the (LPU) incident. If the state government has the will, ‘patta vi nahi hil sakda’ (even a leaf can’t move from its place). Then how did 200 to 300 vandals enter the university? How did they dare?”

Dhillon added, “The demands of agitating students are always genuine. But the government failed to uphold law. What happened is a complete law and order failure.”

Speaking about back-to-back incidents at Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University, Dhillon said, “There are just three months to go for the elections. That’s why all this is being done.”

With drugs emerging as a main poll plank for the BJP in the state, and the party stepping up its campaign against drugs, Dhillon was asked why a central probe into drugs in Punjab had not been carried out over the years.

He said, “Drugs is a state subject. As far as drugs coming in from the border is concerned, the state’s DGP himself has said 80 per cent of the drug trade via cross-border drones has been frozen. Now drugs are largely being manufactured through synthetic drugs or pharma drugs in the state. Baddi in Himachal, which is a Congress-run state, is a hub for this. The Punjab government has to act against drugs being sold door to door in Punjab. That’s their job, not ours.”

Speaking about drug recoveries at ports in Gujarat, Dhillon said, “Those drugs have already been caught and action taken. But in Gujarat, drugs aren’t available in small pouches in every home. In Punjab, they are. It’s a failure of the state government.”

Dhillon said the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra should not be viewed merely as a political exercise, describing it as a “people’s movement” aimed at bringing the concerns of affected families into the public domain.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target of making the country drug-free by 2029 and that only the BJP had the will to achieve this feat.