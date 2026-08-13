DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab students protest in Calgary: Canadian border officers conduct 'raids', checks at demonstration site

Punjab students protest in Calgary: Canadian border officers conduct 'raids', checks at demonstration site

The issue is reportedly linked in part to an immigration consultancy based in Jalandhar, Punjab

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:37 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) visited — 'raided' — a protest site in Calgary where international graduates have been demonstrating, with participants reporting that officials checked their immigration documents.

Advertisement

The CBSA is responsible for enforcing immigration laws, investigating potential violations and carrying out removals across Canada.

Advertisement

The protest involves more than 1,000 international graduates, most of them Indian students from Punjab. The demonstrators have been protesting on the streets and participating in a chain hunger strike for nearly 10 days after their Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applications were widely rejected. They are urging authorities to reconsider their cases, saying they enrolled in and completed their programmes believing they were eligible for the permits.

Advertisement

The issue is reportedly linked in part to an immigration consultancy based in Jalandhar, Punjab. Families in the state often make substantial financial investments to send their children abroad, and the affected graduates say they paid significant tuition fees under the understanding that they would qualify for post-study work permits.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has said its June 2026 update merely clarified existing eligibility requirements for non-credit programmes and did not change the core criteria for PGWP eligibility.

Advertisement

The graduates, however, argue that their applications were submitted in good faith based on earlier interpretations of the rules and should be reassessed.

The ongoing dispute has expanded from individual application rejections into a major public demonstration, drawing reactions from Canadian immigration authorities and the Alberta provincial government as affected graduates seek legal remedies and administrative reviews.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts