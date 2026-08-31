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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab IAS officer Anurag Verma fails to appear before ED, seeks more time

Punjab IAS officer Anurag Verma fails to appear before ED, seeks more time

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the scam related to the Mohali-based Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited case

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:02 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Anurag Verma. File photo
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Former Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma has sought extension for appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in its ongoing probe into the scam related to the Mohali-based Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited case.

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IAS officer Verma had been summoned for August 31 but he did not appear and has written to the investigation officers seeking adjournment. He will be issued fresh summons by the ED shortly.

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Verma is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, but was heading the Housing and Urban Development, when the scam took place. His role is being probed to assess the violations of rules in the grant of Change of Land Use and illegal layout modifications to benefit the private builders.

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It has been alleged that after the unauthorised layout modification, group housing sites of mega project Muirwoods Ecocity were transferred to Dhir Constructions of Gaurav Dhir by rejecting the application of transfer of these group housing sites to Greater Mohali Area Development Authority.

Prior to Verma, IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar has appeared twice in the zonal office of the ED in Jalandhar.

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