Punjab, J&K overall DAV sports champion

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 31

The Punjab and J&K Zone capped off a remarkable performance by claiming the title of the overall champion in the three-day DAV National Sports for Girls, which concluded at DAV University here on Friday.

The zone finished with a stunning 140 points in various individual and team events. The overall champion of the last DAV national championship, Delhi-NCR stumbled to the second position with 107 points and was declared the runner-up. Jharkhand Zone finished third with 86 points.

The competition proved eventful for Punjab and J&K Zone this year as they rose to the top slot from the third position they had grabbed in the last games.

More than 3,000 school girls under 19 years of age from across the nation representing 15 zones went head to head for proving their mettle in 24 highly charged sports competitions. The event was hosted by DAV University under the aegis of the DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi.

DAV University Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar gave away medals and prizes. He said that the girls have pushed the limits. “I admire their spirit because they are always up for new challenges,” he added.

Kumar also expressed gratitude to DAVIET, Police DAV Public School, DAV College and Dayanand Model School (Dayanand Nagar) for hosting some events on their campuses. He also thanked the principals of different DAV institutions who put in their efforts to make the event a success.

Several girls were also honoured for their incredible performance in the sporting events. Pooja Kumari from Jharkhand Zone was declared the best player in kho-kho. Yashi (Delhi) was declared the best in archery, Samridhi (Punjab and J&K Zone) in badminton, Aditi (Haryana and Chandigarh) in hockey, Dipti (Uttrakhand) in judo, Vani (Haryana and Chandigarh) in karate, Dharti (Delhi NCR) in lawn tennis, Nancy (Haryana and Chandigarh) in wushu, Saumya (Haryana and Chandigarh) in wrestling, Aditi (Punjab and J&K) in basketball, Sukhmandeep (Punjab and J&K) in kabaddi, Yashika Sharma (Delhi-NCR) in table-tennis and Konkna Ghosh (West Bengal) in yoga.

Results:

200 m race: Suman (Delhi-NCR) first, Shrawani (Gujarat and Maharashtra) second, Alka Kumari (Jharkhand) third

400 m: Mehakdeep Kaur (Himachal) first, Tanisha (Haryana - Chandigarh) second, Akanksha (Bihar) third

800 m: Geetika (Delhi-NCR) first, Tanisha (Haryana-Chandigarh) second, Anamika (Bihar) third

1500 m: Geetika Dahiya (Delhi-NCR) first, Preeti (Jharkhand) second, Navya Sharma (Himachal) third)

Long jump: Suman Vashisht (Delhi-NCR) first, Alka Kumari (Jharkhand) second, Tamanna (Haryana-Chandigarh) third

High jump: Aradhna (Jharkhand) first, Khushi (Himachal) second, Nisha (Haryana and Chandigarh) third

Shot put: Gurnoor Kaur (Punjab and J&K) first, Zoya Khan (Delhi-NCR) second, Payal Kumari (Jharkhand) third

Discus throw: Gurnoor Kaur (Punjab and J&K) first, Rakhi (Delhi-NCR) second, Anshika Kumari (Bihar) third

100 m: Suman Vashisht (Delhi - NCR) first, Shrawani (Gujarat and Maharashtra) second, Alka Kumari (Jharkhand) third

4X400: Delhi NCR (first), Haryana Chandigarh (second), Bihar (third)