Punjab Junior Boys Hockey team trials on July 23

The selection trials for the Punjab Junior Boys Hockey team will be held on Wednesday, July 23, at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar. The team will compete in the 15th Hockey India Junior National Championship (Boys) from August 12 to 23, 2025, also in Jalandhar.

Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli and General Secretary Amrik Singh Powar stated that only Punjab players born on or after January 1, 2006, are eligible. Participants must carry their original Aadhaar card for verification. Trials for the Punjab Junior Women's Hockey Team, set to play in the Junior Women's National Championship in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh (August 1-12), began Saturday and will continue Tuesday.