Punjab leaders pay tributes to former minister Bhagat Chunni Lal at antim ardas in Jalandhar

Box: Described as a towering personality

Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, Harpal Cheema, Gurmeet Khudian, Hardeep Mundian, Dr Ravjot Singh, AAP Punjab prabhari Manish Sisodiya, and Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann describe late Chuni Lal Bhagat a towering personality of Punjabs politics

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A host of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, attended the antim ardas ceremony of former Cabinet Minister Bhagat Chunni Lal in Jalandhar on Sunday.

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A shradhanjali sabha (memorial meeting) was organised at a sprawling venue in Basti Peerdad to pay final tributes to the veteran political leader and father of AAP Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat. Bhagat Chunni Lal passed away on September 11 after a prolonged illness. He was 94.

Among those present were Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Cabinet Ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Dr Ravjot Singh, Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Advisor Deepak Bali, AAP working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, MLAs Balkar Singh and Bhram Shankar Jimpa, Mayor Vineet Dhir, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia, Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh, and SSP Harvinder Singh Virk.

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Sisodia had visited Mohinder Bhagat’s residence a few days earlier to offer condolences on the demise of the veteran leader.

Paying tributes to Bhagat Chunni Lal, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann described him as a “towering personality in Punjab politics who earned a distinguished name through hard work, honesty and public service”.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sisodia said, “Leaders from across Punjab, members of the Sant Samaj, Cabinet Ministers and party workers have gathered here today to pay tributes to Bhagat Chunni Lal ji on his antim ardas. People like him dedicate their lives to society, and he did so for 94 years. He remains a guide and an inspiration for us. The government, the party, the Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal ji all stand with the family in this hour of grief.”

Others who attended the ceremony included Punjab Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank Chairman Pawan Tinu, Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Vice-Chairman Kimti Bhagat, Punjab Agri Export Corporation Limited Chairman Mangal Bassi, Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman Ramneek Singh Randhawa, Muslim Welfare Board Chairman Abdul Bahri Salmani, Deputy Mayor Malkeet Singh, halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli and representatives of the Sant Samaj.

A three-time MLA and former Cabinet Minister, Bhagat Chunni Lal enjoyed a long and distinguished political career spanning several decades. A prominent BJP leader, he wielded considerable influence in the Jalandhar West constituency and was regarded as one of the party’s senior leaders in the region.