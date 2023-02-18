Punjab Masters' badminton championship begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 17

The Punjab State Masters Badminton Championship, being organised by the District Badminton Association (DBA) at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium, began here today. The championship was inaugurated by Satish Kohli, a veteran international player.

As many as 65 matches were played on the first day. The matches were played between players in the age group of 35 plus to 65 plus. Around 250 players are participating in the championship.

Even at this age, the enthusiasm of the players towards the game left everyone thrilled. Congratulating the entire team of the DBA, Satish Kohli said it was very important to keep yourself fit in this stage of age and such events provide an opportunity to the players to stay fit.