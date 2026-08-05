Punjab ministerial staff to begin two-day pen-down strike today

The Punjab State Ministerial Services Union has announced a state-wide pen-down strike on August 5 and 6 in support of its long-pending demands, including the immediate release of dearness allowance (DA), pending arrears and other employee-related issues.

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Sharing the information with The Tribune, state vice-chairman Anirudh Modgil said employees across Punjab had been compelled to launch the agitation as the government had failed to address their genuine demands despite repeated representations.

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He said ministerial staff would observe a pen-down strike across government offices while pressing for the release of DA, payment of arrears, implementation of OPS, withdrawal of the letters dated January 15, 2015, regarding three-year basic pay provisions for new recruits and January 17, 2020, related to the implementation of central pay scales. The union also demanded replacement of the typing test with computer training, restoration and revision of 37 discontinued allowances and resolution of other pending employee issues.

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Modgil asserted that employees were prepared to intensify their agitation to secure their rights if the government continued to ignore their concerns. He further announced that ministerial staff will avail a mass casual leave on August 7 and all employees and pensioners of Punjab government from across the state would jointly stage a massive protest in Chandigarh on August 7 to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

Warning the government of a stronger agitation, Modgil said the ongoing protests would be intensified if the authorities failed to respond positively. He urged the state government to initiate dialogue with employee representatives and resolve the pending issues at the earliest to avoid disruption in government functioning.