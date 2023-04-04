Punjab para players win 7 medals

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 3

The para players of Punjab displayed their sporting talent in the fifth National Para Badminton Championship held in Lucknow from March 23 to 26. Punjab has bagged seven medals. Former MP and chief patron of Indian Paralympic Committee Avinash Rai Khanna said this here today.

Khanna, congratulating the people of Punjab for the great achievement of the para players, said the Union Government was trying its best for the development of para games and best training of Para players, due to which para players are representing India on the global sports platform.

Khanna said due to the excellent sports policy prepared by the Centre, para players were able perform well.

Punjab won a total of seven medals, which include two gold, one silver and four bronze medals. Performing brilliantly in this championship, Sanjeev Kumar won one gold medal in men’s singles badminton, one silver medal in men’s doubles badminton and one bronze medal in mixed doubles. Player Raj Kumar won one gold medal in men’s double badminton, one bronze medal in men’s singles and one bronze medal in mixed doubles. Player Shabana has brought laurels to the state by winning one bronze medal in women’s doubles badminton.

#Hoshiarpur