Punjab parties under ED scanner: What is the status of cases against 16 political leaders?

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) latest action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, coming barely 48 hours after raids on properties linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, has sent fresh shockwaves through Punjab’s political landscape, with the 2027 Assembly elections drawing closer.

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The back-to-back moves have triggered concern and caution across party lines, particularly on matters related to financial dealings. With the state headed towards a crucial electoral battle, the timing of the probes is being seen as politically significant, with the potential to disrupt campaigns and dent public reputations.

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As investigations continue, political circles are abuzz with speculation over who could be next under the scanner and what impact the widening probe may have on the ruling AAP’s election machinery.

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At the same time, a counter-narrative continues to gain ground. Frequent raids and prolonged probes that often remain inconclusive have fuelled allegations of selective targeting, with opposition leaders claiming that political figures are kept under a cloud without closure, deepening mistrust and caution within the political ecosystem.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly condemned the raids, calling them a “murder of democracy” and an act of “political vendetta” by the BJP-led Centre. The developments have once again reignited debate over the role of central agencies in India’s federal structure, especially as Punjab enters a politically sensitive phase.

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Over the past six years, the ED’s focus in Punjab appears to have shifted visibly — from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the Congress, and now to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Several leaders across parties have already faced action by the agency. Among them are Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, and former Congress MLA from Ludhiana West Bharat Bhushan Ashu, all of whom have faced arrests in recent years.

Khaira’s house in Chandigarh has also been provisionally attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The list of Punjab leaders who have come under the ED scanner over the years is extensive. Prominent names include former Punjab Chief Ministers Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, and SAD leader Jarnail Singh Wahid.

Capt Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh was first summoned by the ED in July 2016 and questioned over the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of the Jacaranda Trust. He again appeared before the agency in November 2020.

The probe was reportedly linked to alleged findings by the Income Tax Department that certain overseas assets acquired by him had not been disclosed. More recently, Capt Amarinder and Raninder were summoned to the ED office in Jalandhar in February under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), although the official who issued the summons was later transferred.

In another high-profile case, Bhupinder Singh Honey — nephew of Channi’s wife — was arrested by the ED weeks ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining.

Channi subsequently lost both the seats he contested — Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

The ED’s footprint in Punjab can be traced back to 2014-16, when officer Niranjan Singh, now retired, initiated the probe into the alleged multi-crore Bhola drug case.

The investigation eventually led to the summoning of several prominent political figures, including SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, late MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, former minister Sarwan S Phillaur, his son Damanvir Phillaur, former CPS Avinash Chander, now with the BJP, and his brother Steven Kler, who is currently with AAP, to assess possible violations under the PMLA.