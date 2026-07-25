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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab pins Commonwealth Games hopes on Gurindervir, Rashdeep

Punjab pins Commonwealth Games hopes on Gurindervir, Rashdeep

Families pray for success as two athletes begin their Glasgow campaign

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Gurindervir Singh. (File photo)
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As India's fastest sprinter Gurindervir Singh and 4×400m relay runner Rashdeep Kaur have begun their Commonwealth Games journey in Glasgow, their families back home are praying for their success, hoping the two Punjab athletes deliver their best performances on the international stage.

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Gurindervir's father, retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh, said the family remains confident about his son's chances of winning the gold medal and continues to support him through prayers.

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"I speak to Gurindervir every night. I am hopeful he will give his best there as well. He just needs everyone's prayers and good wishes," Kamaljit told The Tribune.

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The family has witnessed Gurindervir's remarkable rise over the past few years. Earlier this year, the 25-year-old created history by clocking 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m, becoming India's fastest sprinter.

Recalling that milestone, Kamaljit had earlier told The Tribune, "Saada paasa badal gaya, naam badal gaya. Saare saanu jaanan lagg gaye jis din Gurinder ne record banaya" (Our fortunes have changed. People started recognising us the day Gurinder created the record).

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He had then added that Gurindervir's next dream is even bigger. "His next target is the Commonwealth Games. He has promised me that one day he will run in the Olympic final," Kamaljit had said.

The journey, however, has not been easy. Just a few years ago, Gurindervir battled serious health issues for nearly 18 months.

"He lost nearly eight kilogram. Whatever he ate didn't suit him. Only we know how difficult that phase was," his father recalled, adding that despite the setbacks, the family never allowed him to lose hope.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Rashdeep Kaur, who trained in Jalandhar for a decade, has earned a place in India's 4x400m relay team for the Commonwealth Games.

Back home, her family is equally emotional and hopeful. Her mother Gurpinder Kaur said she visits the gurdwara every day to pray for her daughter's success.

"Rashdeep keeps telling us, 'Ardas kro saare' (Everyone, please pray)," Gurpinder said, expressing confidence that her daughter will make the country proud.

As the Commonwealth Games get underway in Glasgow, the families of both athletes are offering ardas and hoping the sportspersons will bring glory to the nation.

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