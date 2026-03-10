Punjab Police athletes shine on Day 2 of all-India athletics meet

Punjab Police athletes delivered an impressive performance on the second day of the 74th All-India Police Athletics Cluster, currently being organised at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar. The day witnessed fierce competitions in around 14 sporting categories including 100 metres race, hammer throw, shotput and triple jump among others.

Athletics events were conducted at the Sports College, Jalandhar while the hammer throw competition took place at the PAP grounds. The cycling individual time trial event was organised on the stretch from McDonald to Jamsher road (Nakodar Bypass).

Punjab Police constable Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the star performer of the day, clinching the gold medal in the men’s 100 metre race. He finished ahead of Adesh Garsa of Rajasthan and Midhun T of Kerala.

In the women’s hammer throw, Punjab Police athletes also made their mark. Assistant Sub-Inspector Anmol Kaur secured the silver medal with a throw of 54.86 metres while Woman Constable Ranju Devi bagged the bronze medal with a throw of 54.36 metres. The gold medal in the event went to Manpreet Kaur of CISF with a throw of 57.83 metres.

Punjab Police also earned a podium finish in the women’s shotput event where ASI Manpreet Kaur clinched the silver medal with a throw of 14.86 metres. The gold medal in the event was won by Kachnar Chaudhary of Rajasthan with a throw of 14.91 metres, followed by Shikha Pawar of Uttar Pradesh in third place.

Several other athletics finals were also held during the day. In the men’s 400 metre race, Manu TS of Kerala won the gold medal while Dhileep M of Tamil Nadu secured silver and Kapil Raika of SSB took bronze. In the men’s triple jump, Boby Sabu of Kerala claimed the gold medal with a jump of 15.92 metres followed by Vishal Bahadur of CISF (15.76 metres) and Dinesh V of Tamil Nadu (15.55 metres).

Among women’s events, Priyanka Sikarwar of Uttar Pradesh won the 100 metres race while Ansa Babu of Kerala secured gold in the 400 metres race. I Gowthami of Tamil Nadu won the women’s 1500 metres race. In the women’s triple jump category, Jenimol Joy of Kerala bagged the first spot by covering 12.87 metres, closely followed by Hema of CRPF finishing in second position (12.77 metres) and Nidhi of Uttar Pradesh, third (12.62 metres). In the cycling individual time trial (men’s elite, 36 km), Kaushal Bishnoi of BSF won the gold medal, followed by Rohit of SSB and Sharwan Sadh of BSF.