Punjab Police DIG’s CBI arrest exposed graft in admn: MLA

The recent arrest of the Punjab Police DIG by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has renewed focus on alleged corruption within the state administration. MLA Sukhpal Khaira said, “The arrest exposes the “hollow claims of a corruption-free government” under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).”

Advertisement

Khaira said the arrest points to deep-rooted corruption within the police force and casts doubt over the functioning of the Vigilance Bureau, which he claimed had been “reduced to tool for political vendettas rather than an effective functioning as an anti-corruption agency”.

Advertisement

He asserted that the DIG’s arrest was merely the tip of the iceberg, with widespread corruption reportedly persisting among ministers, MLAs and other political functionaries of the state government. Khaira criticised the state government for not empowering the Lokpal in Punjab.