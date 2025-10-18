DT
Punjab Police DIG's CBI arrest exposed graft in admn: MLA

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:34 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
MLA Sukhpal Khaira. File photo
The recent arrest of the Punjab Police DIG by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has renewed focus on alleged corruption within the state administration. MLA Sukhpal Khaira said, “The arrest exposes the “hollow claims of a corruption-free government” under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).”

Khaira said the arrest points to deep-rooted corruption within the police force and casts doubt over the functioning of the Vigilance Bureau, which he claimed had been “reduced to tool for political vendettas rather than an effective functioning as an anti-corruption agency”.

He asserted that the DIG’s arrest was merely the tip of the iceberg, with widespread corruption reportedly persisting among ministers, MLAs and other political functionaries of the state government. Khaira criticised the state government for not empowering the Lokpal in Punjab.

