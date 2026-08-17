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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab Police Inspector Rashpal Singh conferred President’s Medal

Punjab Police Inspector Rashpal Singh conferred President’s Medal

He is is among 11 Punjab Police personnel who have been conferred the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service

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Rishika Kriti
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:44 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Inspector Rashpal Singh
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Inspector Rashpal Singh of the Recruitment Training Centre (RTC), Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar, is among 11 Punjab Police personnel who have been conferred the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS) on the occasion of Independence Day.

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In a letter dated August 14, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated Singh and his family on the honour.

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Singh was earlier awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training in 2020. He has also received three DGP’s Commendation Discs from the Punjab Police in recognition of his professional service.

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Other Punjab Police personnel selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service include IGP (Intelligence-Administration) Babu Lal Meena; IGP (Provisioning) Dr S Boopathi; Navreet Singh Virk, SP, PBI, Sangrur; Karnail Singh, DSP (Headquarters), Sangrur; Subhash Chand, DSP (Security); Sanjeev Kumar, DSP (CID Unit), Amritsar; Gagandeep Singh, ACP (North), Amritsar; and Jasvir Singh, DSP, Jahan Khelan.

Inspector Baljit Singh, in-charge of the CIA, Barnala, was also among those awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.

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