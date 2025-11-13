The Punjab Police team put up a stellar performance at the Master’s International Tent Pegging Championship 2025, held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, from November 10 to 12. The team secured the overall runners-up trophy and a silver medal, displaying exceptional skill and horsemanship throughout the competition.

The team comprised Inderbir Singh (DIG), Jaswinder Singh (DSP), Inspector Youngbir Singh and Inspector Lakhwinder Singh. Competing on their allotted mares, Monika, Sudha, Gizzelle, and Quincy, the riders exhibited outstanding coordination, precision and discipline, earning accolades from both judges and spectators.

The three-day international event witnessed participation from several elite teams, featuring some of the finest riders from India and abroad. The Punjab Police contingent stood out for their consistency and teamwork, ultimately clinching the runners-up position in the overall standings.

Senior officers congratulated the team on their achievement, describing it as a proud moment for Punjab Police and an inspiration for promoting equestrian sports within the force.