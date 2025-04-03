Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday announced that the state government is equipping the Punjab Police with the best infrastructural facilities and modernising it on scientific lines to enable it to tackle the law and order situation effectively.

The CM flagged off 139 new vehicles for the Station House Officers (SHOs) in 454 police stations across the state. He said, contrary to earlier trends, grassroots-level officers will also get new vehicles. He added that SHOs are the real face of the Punjab Police as they are directly connected with people.

The CM said that to overcome major challenges faced by the state, it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology. He said that the state government has joined hands with the BSF by launching anti-drone technology to check their movement. He said that due to concerted efforts of the state government, drug smuggling had reduced drastically as per a BSF report.

The CM said that the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub inspectors every year in Punjab Police. He also said that the government has provided a record number of around 55,000 jobs to the youth in 36 months of coming to power.

He informed the gathering that the state government has started a unique scheme where senior IAS and IPS officers of the state government will act as mentors to the students of government schools across the state to provide them necessary guidance.