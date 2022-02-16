PUNJAB POLL 2022: 44 sector officers deputed to keep a close vigil on poll arrangements

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 15

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday said that the administration has appointed 44 sector officers to keep close vigil on minute-to-minute election activities on polling day (February 20) and a day before polling by empowering them with magisterial powers.

Presiding over a meeting with all returning officers and sector officers, Sarangal said sector officers play an important role in ensuring transparent and smooth elections and each sector officer has been given charge of 12-14 polling booths.

He said these sector officers would have magisterial powers to conduct inspection of election activities in their booths. Further, he said sector officers have been given training about working of Punjab Poll Day Monitoring App (PPDMA), which has been installed in their mobile phones.

He said these sector officers would share the details of dispatch and arrival of parties at polling booths, setting up of polling station, starting of the mock poll, EVM and VVPAT cleared, polling started or delayed, halted and resumed, the number of votes polled after every two hours, the number of persons standing in a queue after 6 pm, departure and arrival of polling parties at the collection centres and depositing EVMs.

Sarangal said the district administration was duty-bound to ensure smooth and hassle free polling process in the district. He said elaborate arrangements have been put at place at every polling booth by the administration for ensuring free and fair elections.

Prominent among present on the occasion included ADC (G) Jasbir Singh, SDMs Navneet Kaur Bal, Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon, Deepak Rohella among others.