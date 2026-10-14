Punjab qualifies for basketball, volleyball finals in EPF North Zone Sports tourney

Punjab delivered an outstanding performance in the basketball and volleyball competitions at the EPF North Zone Sports Tournament, securing places in the finals of both events. The tournament witnessed intense and closely contested matches among teams representing Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Uttarakhand and the New Delhi Head Office.

Regional Commissioner, Jalandhar, Pankaj Kumar congratulated the entire Punjab team on its remarkable achievements and praised the players for their exceptional performances. He said their dedication, discipline and sporting spirit served as an inspiration for the youth.

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Punjab made a strong statement in basketball with a convincing 48–23 victory over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The team demonstrated excellent technical skills, strategic planning and coordination throughout the match, keeping the opposition under sustained pressure.

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Punjab captain Harmeet Kajal led from the front, displaying impressive technical ability and tactical awareness. The effective coordination between him and teammates Gulshan Kumar, Ankit Rathi, Amit Kumar, Jatinder Siag, Pankaj Sarpal, Harjinder Kumar and Jatinder Singh proved instrumental in the team’s dominant performance. Their precise passing, quick movements and accurate shooting drew enthusiastic applause from spectators.

In other basketball fixtures, Uttarakhand defeated the New Delhi Head Office team in a closely contested encounter, while Himachal Pradesh advanced to the next round with a convincing victory over the New Delhi Head Office side.

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Punjab continued its impressive run in volleyball, registering back-to-back 2–1 victories over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand to book its place in the final. Key players Dinesh Bhandari, Amit Kumar, Anil Thakur, Manoj Verma, Jatinder Siag and Harjinder Kumar played crucial roles in the team’s success.

Captain Dinesh Bhandari impressed spectators with his powerful serves and forceful spikes, while Amit Kumar’s precise shots further strengthened Punjab’s attack. The closely fought matches maintained a high-level of excitement, with spectators cheering the players until the final points.

In another volleyball match, Himachal Pradesh defeated the New Delhi Head Office team, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated contest in the final.

With Punjab reaching the finals in both basketball and volleyball, the focus has now shifted to the title clashes scheduled for the following day. Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are set to face each other in the finals, promising an exciting showdown between two competitive sides. Punjab’s impressive form, combined with its strong teamwork and disciplined approach, has placed the team in a promising position as it prepares for the decisive encounters.