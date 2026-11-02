Punjab Roadways, PRTC contractual workers announce strike from Nov 16

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Barely a week after calling off their four-day strike, contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC (Pepsu Road Transport Corporation) have announced another three days’ strike from November 16, alleging that the state government had failed to fulfil its assurances provided during the previous negotiations.

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Commuters depending on these public buses for daily travel might face trouble again if the workers go ahead with the strike. During the previous four days’ strike held from October 21 to 24, around 158 buses had remained off roads in Jalandhar alone, disrupting government run bus services.

The protest has been called under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union where workers said it had decided to intensify the agitation as the government had taken no concrete steps to regularise their services despite repeated meetings and assurances.