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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab Roadways, PRTC strike causes inconvenience for commuters in Phagwara

Punjab Roadways, PRTC strike causes inconvenience for commuters in Phagwara

Long queues were witnessed at several bus stands as commuters waited for the limited number of buses in service

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 12:19 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The statewide strike by contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and the Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) disrupted bus services across the Phagwara region on Monday. File Photo
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The statewide strike by contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and the Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) disrupted bus services across the Phagwara region on Monday, leaving commuters in Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur, Nakodar, Banga and Nawanshahr stranded and forcing many to seek alternative modes of transport.

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With a large number of buses remaining off the roads, office-goers, students, women and daily wage workers faced considerable hardship as operations at local depots and bus stands were either suspended or drastically reduced.

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Long queues were witnessed at several bus stands as commuters waited for the limited number of buses in service. Many were compelled to hire private vehicles, while others postpone their journeys. Inter-town connectivity was also hit, causing delays travelling between Phagwara and neighbouring towns.

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The strike by contractual staff has significantly impacted the region’s public transport network, resulting in one of the biggest disruptions to daily commuting in recent months. Bus services are expected to remain affected until normal operations resume.

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