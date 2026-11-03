Punjab Roadways, Punbus employees announce three-day strike from Nov 16

Barely a week after calling off their four days strike, contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC (Pepsu Road Transport Corporation) have announced another three days strike from November 16, alleging that the state government has failed to fulfil its assurances provided during the previous negotiations.

Commuters depending upon these public buses for daily travel may face trouble again if the workers go ahead with the strike. During the previous four days strike held from October 21 to 24, around 158 buses have remained off the roads in Jalandhar alone, disrupting government run bus services.

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The protest has been called under the banner of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC contract workers union where workers said that it had decided to intensify the agitation as the government had taken no concrete steps to regularise their services despite repeated meetings and assurances.

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The union said a meeting with the transport minister and officials of the personnel, finance and home departments was held on October 29. During the meeting, the government had assured employees that Punbus service rules would be placed before the Cabinet for approval, paving the way for the regularisation of contractual workers. However, the proposal is yet to be taken up, union leaders said.

Another major demand is to bring outsourced employees into the direct contract with the department. Union said the government had sought two days to initiate the process but no action had been taken, they alleged. Employees are also seeking the withdrawal of police cases registered against them during previous protests.

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Union president Resham Singh Gill and general secretary Shamsher Singh Dhillon said employees had lost patience with repeated assurances that were not followed by action. As part of the fresh agitation, employees have announced to protest in Dirba on November 5. They have also announced to oppose the government’s political rallies from November 8 and hold protests outside all depots across Punjab on November 10.

The union has warned that the three-day strike from November 16 will be extended indefinitely if the government fails to resolve the demands. It has urged the government to approve Punbus service rules, bring outsourced workers under the contractual framework and withdraw cases registered against protesting employees.