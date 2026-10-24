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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab roadways staff strike enters Day 3 in Jalandhar

Punjab roadways staff strike enters Day 3 in Jalandhar

Buses on major routes remain off road

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Rishika Kriti
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:09 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Commuters at bear the brunt as indefinite strike by contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC continues at the Jalandhar bus stand on Friday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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Commuters continued to bear the brunt of the indefinite strike by contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) at the Jalandhar bus stand on Friday, as 158 of the 169 buses in the fleet here remained off roads on the third day of the protest.

The contractual workers of both transport undertakings have been on strike since Wednesday under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union. They are demanding the regularisation of contractual employees under service rules, engagement of outsourced workers on direct contract by the department and the withdrawal of FIRs registered in connection with the violence erupted during a protest against the kilometre scheme in Sangrur last year.

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Gurpreet Braich, a senior union leader said, “We will not call off the strike until the state government issues a written notification accepting our demands.”

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“The government has passed a bill during last Assembly session to bring outsourced workers into direct contract with departments but it has not been implemented yet. For several years, the government has held meeting after meeting and assured us that our demands will be met but no action has followed,” he said.

“This time, we will not back off until the government issues a notification and makes officials accountable for addressing our demands within a time bound manner,” he added.

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A meeting with the transport secretary was also held on Friday, but it failed to break the deadlock and the union decided to continue the strike.

Ranjit Singh, district secretary of the union, said workers had decided to march towards the Vidhan Sabha on Friday to press for their demands but the police stopped them at the entry point to Chandigarh.

“We are now continue staging sit-in on roads until the government resolves our concerns,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of commuters dependent on government buses continued to face difficulties. With most services suspended, passengers were forced to turn to private buses or wait for hours to board a few buses still operated by regular employees.

According to officials, only 11 of the 169 buses in Jalandhar remained operational on Friday. These buses were running on just three routes Delhi, Amritsar and Noormahal while services to several major destinations including Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Jammu, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Batala remained completely suspended.

Officials at the Jalandhar bus depots said they were trying to operate services with the available workforce, prioritising routes where private buses were unavailable. Routes with heavy passenger traffic, including Delhi and Amritsar were also being given priority.

However, the limited workforce made it difficult to operate buses on other routes, leaving passengers with fewer options as the strike continued.

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