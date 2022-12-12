Punjab rule Day 3 of All-India Police Games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

On the third day of the 71st All-India Police Games, which are being held at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Grounds, state cops emerged clear winners in various sporting events.

Handball, volleyball, and basketball matches among others were held on Sunday. In basketball (women’s category), Punjab defeated Uttar Pradesh comfortably 51-9 and Kerala got the better of Gujarat 71-19.

In handball (women), Punjab beat Manipur by 19-8. In basketball (men’s categgory) Punjab defeated Tamil Nadu 83-42. In handball (men), Punjab got the better of Uttar Pradesh. In volleyball (men), Puducherry was defeated by Punjab 3-0.

Police teams from across the country are participating in the games. The sporting events are proving to be a delight for sports lover. Over 2,600 national and international players are participating in the games that started on Saturday and will conclude on December 15.

The first All-India Police Athletic Meet was held at Cuttack (Orissa) in 1951 to promote sports and improve the esprit-de-corps and morale of the police.

All-India Police Sports Control Board conducts competitions amongst police forces of the country in 30 disciplines.