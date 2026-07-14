Punjab SC panel seeks lecturer recruitment records from 1990

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has sought recruitment records dating back to 1990 from the School Education Department while examining whether reservation rules were properly followed in the ongoing recruitment of school lecturers. The inquiry was triggered by concerns over the implementation of reservation in the Punjabi lecturer recruitment.

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The inquiry relates to the recruitment advertisement issued by the Directorate of Education Recruitment, Punjab, on June 25, inviting applications for 1,013 lecturer posts -- 829 fresh vacancies and 184 backlog vacancies in various subjects.

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Soon after the advertisement was issued, concerns were raised that it did not clearly specify the subject-wise and category-wise distribution of vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Backward Classes (BC). The issue subsequently came under the commission's scrutiny.

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It took up the matter on its own and held its first hearing on July 3, during which officials of the School Education Department appeared before it. The department has now been directed to submit a detailed report at the next hearing scheduled for July 14.

In a Facebook post, commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the department had been asked to produce recruitment records of all lecturer subjects covered under the advertisement, direct recruitment selection lists from 1990 to 2025 along with merit marks, reservation roster registers and records showing whether approvals had been obtained from the Welfare Department before reserved vacancies were either converted into general category posts or carried forward to subsequent recruitment drives.

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The commission, in its notice, has warned that failure to produce the required records could invite proceedings under the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act.

Mahinder Kaudianwali, general secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, "As per norms, 25 per cent of direct recruitment posts are reserved for SCs and nearly 12 per cent for BCs. However, the recent recruitment advertisement did not specify how these reserved vacancies had been distributed. A similar situation existed during the 2021 lecturer recruitment as well," he said.

Garhi said the records produced by the department during the July 3 hearing were "not satisfactory."

"There were certain discrepancies in the records presented before the commission. We have, therefore, asked the department to submit complete recruitment records, reservation rosters and related documents at the next hearing," he said.

Garhi added the commission would examine the records to verify whether reservation rules had been followed in accordance with the prescribed norms before deciding the next course of action.