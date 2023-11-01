 Punjab School Chess Competition : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: The budding chess maestro of Sanskriti KMV School, Shourya, secured a gold medal in the under-14 boys’ category during the Punjab School Chess Competition. The competition is part of the Punjab School Games, which were hosted at Malerkotla from October 26 to 31. Shourya secured 6.5/7 points.

Asian Games athlete honoured

Harmilan Bains of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya was given a warm welcome on the campus after she had won two silver medals in the Asian Games. Bains is a student of MA English at HMV. Principal Ajay Sareen honoured her with a planter and phulkari. She also planted a sapling.

Karva chauth festivities

Ahead of Karva Chauth festival, Innocent Hearts College of Education organised mehndi design and nail art competitions on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Students and teachers made symbolic designs of mehndi on each other’s palms.

National Unity Day Celebrated

Amritsar: In order to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day - Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was observed on Tuesday. A pledge-taking ceremony was held by the NSS department of DAV College, Amritsar. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta told every one about the purpose of celebrating the day along with the contribution of the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for national integration, unity and security of India.

Seminar on drug addiction

A seminar on ‘Punjab against Drug Addiction-A Legal Service Initiative’ was organised at Khalsa College of Law (KCL), Amritsar. The purpose was to educate students on the harmful effects of drug addiction on health as well as their personal and professional life. Dr Gunisha Saluja, officiating principal of KCL, was the guest speaker of the seminar. Dr Jaspal Singh, director-cum-principal, KCL, delivered the inaugural speech. The seminar was organised by Legal Aid Clinic of the institute.

Free Dental Health Check-up Camp

The National Service Scheme unit of Khalsa College, Amritsar, (KCA) organised a free dental health check-up camp in collaboration with Clove Dental Clinic to create awareness about dental health. A three-member dental team — Dr Nandini (MDS), oral surgeon, along with dental assistants Dolly and Lovepreet Sharma — arranged for the dental check-up in the department of physiotherapy. Mehal Singh, Principal, KCA, welcomed the dental team and said the college was committed to providing quality education along with awareness to its students for betterment of their health and hygiene.

Annual Prize Distribution Day

Swami Sant Dass Public School celebrated its 38th annual award function. Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education), CBSE, was the chief guest on the occasion. The principal, Dr Sonia Mago, welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries. Dr Saha visited exhibitions on art and craft, science, math, social science and IT.

Inter-school Cricket Tournament

SD Trophy U-19 Inter-School Cricket Tournament 2023 was inaugurated at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala Road. The chief guest, Parveen Dada, declared the tournament open amidst a synchronised march led by sports captain Harman Kaur, followed by house captains and vice-captains of various houses. SD Torch was lit on the school premises, which symbolises struggle for victory, light of spirit, and knowledge of life.

