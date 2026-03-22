icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab School Education Board rolls out mandatory digital admission system for Classes 8 to 12 in schools across Punjab

Punjab School Education Board rolls out mandatory digital admission system for Classes 8 to 12 in schools across Punjab

The move effectively replaces the earlier reliance on manual admission registers

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:00 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tribune News Service

Advertisement

Jalandhar, March 22

Advertisement

In a significant push towards full scale digitalisation of school records, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced a strict new rule making online admission data entry compulsory for all affiliated schools starting from the new academic session in April.

Advertisement

Under the revised system, schools will now be required to first upload complete student admission details on the official online admission portal before processing the registration or continuation of students in Classes 8 to 12.

The move effectively replaces the earlier reliance on manual admission registers, bringing all admission related records under a centralised digital system.

Advertisement

According to the new directive issued on March 18, only those students whose admission details, including admission number and admission date, are properly entered on the online portal will be eligible for registration and fee submission. Any student whose details do not reflect in the system will not be eligible for continuation or registration, making portal entry a mandatory first step for all schools.

The board has also expanded compliance requirements at the institutional level. Schools will first have to complete their “school profile” on the login system which includes updating infrastructure details, school information and staff records. Once data is filled, the principal or head of the institution will digitally verify and submit a declaration confirming the accuracy and completeness of all submitted information.

“The verification process will be secured through Aadhaar linked mobile authentication, where an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for e-signing and submission,” the directive reads.

Officials said, “The online admission and withdrawal register will serve as the primary database for student records, aiming to reduce discrepancies, prevent manual errors and ensure real time monitoring of admissions across schools.”

As per directive, the board has further ordered schools to complete all required updates within the stipulated timeline, warning that any delay or failure in updating infrastructure details, staff records or submission of the mandatory declaration will directly impact students’ eligibility for registration and continuation. The responsibility in such cases will rest solely with the concerned school’s principal or head.

When contacted, Gurinderjeet Kaur, District Education Officer (Secondary), said, “This is the first time that online admission and registration system has been digitalised. While schools will still use the existing manual admission withdrawal register as the base record, this move will improve transparency and reduce errors.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts