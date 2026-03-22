Punjab School Education Board rolls out mandatory digital admission system for Classes 8 to 12 in schools across Punjab

Tribune News Service

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Jalandhar, March 22

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In a significant push towards full scale digitalisation of school records, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced a strict new rule making online admission data entry compulsory for all affiliated schools starting from the new academic session in April.

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Under the revised system, schools will now be required to first upload complete student admission details on the official online admission portal before processing the registration or continuation of students in Classes 8 to 12.

The move effectively replaces the earlier reliance on manual admission registers, bringing all admission related records under a centralised digital system.

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According to the new directive issued on March 18, only those students whose admission details, including admission number and admission date, are properly entered on the online portal will be eligible for registration and fee submission. Any student whose details do not reflect in the system will not be eligible for continuation or registration, making portal entry a mandatory first step for all schools.

The board has also expanded compliance requirements at the institutional level. Schools will first have to complete their “school profile” on the login system which includes updating infrastructure details, school information and staff records. Once data is filled, the principal or head of the institution will digitally verify and submit a declaration confirming the accuracy and completeness of all submitted information.

“The verification process will be secured through Aadhaar linked mobile authentication, where an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for e-signing and submission,” the directive reads.

Officials said, “The online admission and withdrawal register will serve as the primary database for student records, aiming to reduce discrepancies, prevent manual errors and ensure real time monitoring of admissions across schools.”

As per directive, the board has further ordered schools to complete all required updates within the stipulated timeline, warning that any delay or failure in updating infrastructure details, staff records or submission of the mandatory declaration will directly impact students’ eligibility for registration and continuation. The responsibility in such cases will rest solely with the concerned school’s principal or head.

When contacted, Gurinderjeet Kaur, District Education Officer (Secondary), said, “This is the first time that online admission and registration system has been digitalised. While schools will still use the existing manual admission withdrawal register as the base record, this move will improve transparency and reduce errors.”