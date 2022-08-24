Punjab school zonal games get underway at KMV School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 23

Sanskriti KMV School is the host for Punjab School Zonal Tournaments 2022 for basketball and volleyball matches for both boys and girls categories to be held from August 22 to 29.

The mega sports tournament is the first of its kind after the pandemic phase, hence, excitement is euphoric among the participating teams from schools of Jalandhar East 1 region. More than 300 players (boys and girls) are participating in the series of basketball and volleyball matches U-14-17-19 category.

The tournament series got an inaugural rise with the release of balloons by chief guest Bawa Henry, MLA, Jalandhar North, and Rachna Monga, Principal as well as chairperson, organising committee, Punjab School Zonal Tournament 2022.

Bawa Henry in his address to the players expressed his happiness and satisfaction to see the strong interest and capability of the students in field games, especially girls. He said Sanskriti KMV School was evidently ahead in hosting and polishing sports talent of the region. He asserted that in the phase of technological era, playing team games is a perfect way to build stamina, healthy, and vigilant in all prospects.

He congratulated Rachna Monga and the organising committee being the host for the mega opening event and empowering all the young players to come together for healthy competition with true sports spirit. Rachna Monga wished good luck to all the school officials and participating teams.