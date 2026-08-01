Punjab schools to introduce entrepreneurship as compulsory subject for Class XI students

The Department of School Education, Punjab, has directed all senior secondary schools to introduce entrepreneurship as the fifth compulsory subject for Class XI students, formally incorporating it into the state’s senior secondary curriculum.

Advertisement

In a letter issued on July 30, the Directorate of School Education (Secondary) instructed all district education officers to ensure the inclusion of the subject in the syllabus. The move follows the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Academic Council’s approval in August last year to introduce entrepreneurship as a new subject for Classes XI and XII.

Advertisement

According to officials, the initiative aims to develop an entrepreneurial mindset among students by encouraging them to become job creators rather than job seekers. “The course is designed to provide young learners with practical, hands-on experience while nurturing innovation, problem-solving abilities and business skills,” officials said.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional classroom-based subjects, the entrepreneurship curriculum has been designed around experiential and project-based learning rather than examination-oriented teaching. As part of the course, students will work in teams to identify real-world problems, develop business ideas, create prototypes, pitch for seed funding and launch products or services.

The subject will carry 50 marks, with 10 marks allocated for theory and 40 marks for practical work and internal assessment. There will be no written board examination. Instead, evaluation will be conducted at the school level through self-assessment, peer assessment and assessments by teachers or mentors. The marks and grades will be reflected in students’ detailed marks certificates (DMCs).

Advertisement

As per the directorate’s instructions, schools will devote two periods every month to the subject by utilising the existing environmental studies (EVS) periods. The classes will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Education Department officials said the initiative builds upon the Punjab Business Blasters Programme, launched in November 2022, under which enrolled students receive Rs 2,000 each to develop and implement business ideas. However, educators have raised concerns that students often lack access to marketplaces, small-scale industries and adequate mentorship needed to turn their ideas into sustainable ventures.

Vikramdev Singh, state president of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, “We hope the subject will help students develop practical industry skills. Otherwise, the initiative will remain only a formality.”