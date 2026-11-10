Punjab schools told to retain teachers till Nov 17

The Punjab School Education Department has directed schools not to relieve teachers whose services were ordered to be terminated following the revision of merit lists in the recruitment of 4,161 Master Cadre teachers until November 17 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended their interim protection.

Among the affected teachers are 20 from Jalandhar district, including eight mathematics, five Punjabi, five social science and two science teachers. They received termination orders through their official login IDs on October 28.

The teachers were appointed in May 2023 and February 2024. However, their appointments were challenged in the court by other candidates, prompting a review of the answer keys and revision of the merit lists. Following the exercise, the revised scores of the 253 teachers fell below the cut-off, pushing them out of the selection zone.

Hence, in compliance with the court's directions, the education department issued notices on May 6, proposing the termination of their services. The affected teachers challenged these notices through multiple writ petitions before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advertisement

On May 27, the court directed the authority to take a decision on the matter. It had also ruled that any adverse decision would take effect only after 10 days from the date the teachers received the orders.

Following personal hearings and examination of official records, the department issued termination orders on October 28, directing that the teachers be relieved only after 10 days of receiving the orders.

However, the affected teachers again approached the High Court, seeking more time before being relieved. The court has now extended their interim protection till November 17, prompting the department to direct schools not to relieve them before that date.

Advertisement

Gurmail Singh, state president of the 4161 Master Cadre Union, said, "The extension of interim protection has offered temporary relief but their jobs can be saved only if the High Court imposed a stay on their termination. The government should also consider their case sympathetically and find a solution to protect their livelihoods by increasing the number of posts against the existing vacancies to accommodate them, as the termination will affect 253 families."