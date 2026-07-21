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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training invites applications for national scholarships; August 31 last date

Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training invites applications for national scholarships; August 31 last date

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:41 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has invited applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) from eligible students studying in government schools. The applications can be submitted online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

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The SCERT has issued instructions to all District Education Officers and school heads to ensure that all eligible students complete and submit their applications within the prescribed time. Both fresh applicants and students seeking scholarship renewal can apply through the portal. According to the official schedule, the last date to submit online applications is August 31.

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Schools have been asked to complete Level-1 (L1) verification of applications by September 15, while District Nodal Officers (DNOs) must complete Level-2 (L2) verification by September 30.

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The SCERT has also shared the lists of eligible registered students with the authorities concerned to ensure that no deserving student is left out.

The council has directed the District Education Officers and District Nodal Officers to complete the verification process ahead of the deadlines. Timely verification is necessary so that eligible students receive their scholarship benefits without any delay, the council added.

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