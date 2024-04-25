Punjab State Hockey Championship begins today

Jalandhar, April 24
As per the guidelines of Hockey India, Punjab State Hockey Championship (Senior, Junior Boys and Girls) will beorganised by Hockey Punjab from April 25 to April 28 at Olympian Surjeet Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar. Hockey Punjab president Nitan Kohli and General Secretary Amrik Singh Puar said teams from 23 districts of the state are participating in this championship.
He added that under the supervision of Hockey India's Technical Delegate Harinder Singh Singh and Umpire Manager Gurinder Singh Singh (International Umpire), all the national umpires of Punjab will officiate the matches of this championship. All preparations related to this championship have been completed.
The championship will be inaugurated by District Sports Officer Jalandhar Shashwat Razdan on April 25 at 10-30 am. Junior boys' matches will be organised on the first day.
In this championship, players born after January 1, 2005 will participate in the junior category, while players born after January 1, 1999, will participate in the senior category.
