Punjab State Information Commissioner asks cops asked to study panel’s reports

The State Information Commissioner, Punjab, Harpreet Sandhu, emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance while addressing a one-day training programme on the Right to Information Act-2005, organised under the patronage by the Director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, Dhanpreet Kaur.

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Addressing Public Information Officers (PIOs), Assistant Public Information Officers (APIOs) and police officers associated with RTI Cells of Punjab, Sandhu said the RTI Act is a powerful instrument for strengthening public trust in government institutions.

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He encouraged police officers to regularly study judicial pronouncements and the commission’s decisions to ensure legally sustainable decision-making and reduce avoidable appeals.

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The SIC highlighted the crucial role of PIOs in effective implementation of the Act and urged them to ensure that RTI applications are dealt with promptly, correctly and courteously. He emphasised that applicants should be viewed as citizens exercising a legal right and not as adversaries.

Sandhu stressed the need for proper record management, systematic indexing, digitisation and timely disposal of RTI applications. He said that exemptions under Sections 8 and 9 should be invoked carefully and only where legally justified, with clear and reasoned decisions.

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Referring to the sensitive nature of police functioning, he observed that while legitimate confidentiality must be protected, transparency should remain the guiding principle. Calling for greater proactive disclosure under Section 4 of the RTI Act, Sandhu said, “Transparency builds credibility. Credibility strengthens public cooperation. Public cooperation contributes to more effective policing.”

The SIC said the RTI Act is not merely about providing information but about building public trust, strengthening democracy and ensuring transparent, accountable and responsive governance.

The event concluded with Punjab Police Academy Director IGP Dhanpreet Kaur presenting a souvenir to Sandhu as a token of gratitude.