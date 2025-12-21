DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab State Masters Ranking Badminton tournament kicks off

Punjab State Masters Ranking Badminton tournament kicks off

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:07 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MLA Bawa Hanry along with others during the inauguration of badminton tournament in Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Punjab State Masters Ranking Badminton Tournament commenced on Saturday at the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium marking a significant initiative to promote competitive badminton among senior players.

Advertisement

A total of 120 matches will be played during the two-day tournament with participation from around 200 players representing 20 districts of Punjab. The competition will feature 13 different events, covering age categories from 35+ to 70+ for men and women.

Advertisement

The championship was inaugurated by Congress MLA from Jalandhar North Bawa Henry. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that the importance of sports increases with advancing age. He expressed happiness at witnessing senior players competing with full zeal and remarked that a fit and healthy body is the key to happiness.

Advertisement

On the occasion, national silver medalist Japleen Kaur from Ferozepur was felicitated by the District Badminton Association, Jalandhar, with a cash award of Rs 21,000 in recognition of her outstanding achievement.

Punjab Badminton Association Secretary Ritin Khanna informed that this is for the first time the PBA has organised a ranking tournament for the Masters category. He further announced that a State Masters Championship will be held in February and the winners will go on to represent Punjab at National Championships scheduled to be held in Srinagar in March.

Advertisement

Senior office bearers of the Punjab Badminton Association, including Rakesh Khanna, Anupam Kumaria, Sandeep Rinwa, Dhiraj Sharma, Jaswant Singh and Chitranjan Bansal were also present on the occasion.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts