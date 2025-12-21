Punjab State Masters Ranking Badminton tournament kicks off

The Punjab State Masters Ranking Badminton Tournament commenced on Saturday at the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium marking a significant initiative to promote competitive badminton among senior players.

A total of 120 matches will be played during the two-day tournament with participation from around 200 players representing 20 districts of Punjab. The competition will feature 13 different events, covering age categories from 35+ to 70+ for men and women.

The championship was inaugurated by Congress MLA from Jalandhar North Bawa Henry. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that the importance of sports increases with advancing age. He expressed happiness at witnessing senior players competing with full zeal and remarked that a fit and healthy body is the key to happiness.

On the occasion, national silver medalist Japleen Kaur from Ferozepur was felicitated by the District Badminton Association, Jalandhar, with a cash award of Rs 21,000 in recognition of her outstanding achievement.

Punjab Badminton Association Secretary Ritin Khanna informed that this is for the first time the PBA has organised a ranking tournament for the Masters category. He further announced that a State Masters Championship will be held in February and the winners will go on to represent Punjab at National Championships scheduled to be held in Srinagar in March.

Senior office bearers of the Punjab Badminton Association, including Rakesh Khanna, Anupam Kumaria, Sandeep Rinwa, Dhiraj Sharma, Jaswant Singh and Chitranjan Bansal were also present on the occasion.