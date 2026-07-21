Punjab Students’ Union protests Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘forced’ hospitalisation

As part of their statewide call to oppose the alleged forcible custody of activist Sonam Wangchuk, and him being taken to a hospital against his wishes, members of the Punjab Students’ Union held a protest at Nawanshahr.

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The protesters said during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak case at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike, was taken into custody by the Delhi Police. Against this, the state committee of the Punjab Students Union gave a call for protests across Punjab. Under the call, apart from Nawanshahr, protests were also held today in Muktsar, Moga, Faridkot and Fazilka districts.

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Addressing the protesters, PSU state president Ranveer Kurar, general secretary Dheeraj Fazilka, national coordinator Amandeep Singh Khiowali and state press secretary Amar Kranti said the police coming in civilian clothes to Jantar Mantar yesterday and forcibly detaining, and admitting Wangchuk to the hospital is an undemocratic step taken to suppress a peaceful protest.

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Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, people protesting against the Ken-Betwa project have been removed by the police without accepting their demands. They said PSU strongly condemns these action by the police in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

They said in the coming days, PSU will mobilise students against the Central Government.