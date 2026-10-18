Punjab teachers to go on mass leave on Oct 21 over DA, OPS

Government school teachers across Punjab will stay away from work on October 21 and stage protests at eight locations across the state, escalating the confrontation with the AAP government over its failure to resolve pending demands of employees and pensioners.

The statewide agitation has been called jointly by 21 teacher unions on the appeal of the Joint State Coordination Committee, which is leading the protest against the government’s handling of employee-related issues.

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The unions have urged teachers to participate in the demonstrations in large numbers. Notices regarding the proposed mass casual leave will be sent to the Director of School Education through district education officers while union leaders at the district and block levels have been tasked with mobilising teachers across government schools.

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The demands include the release of pending DA installments and arrears, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, regularisation of contractual and outsourced employees and implementation of the 2.59 multiplication factor for pensioners and employees in unrevised pay categories.

The unions are also seeking restoration of 37 categories of allowances and the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme, full salaries during the probation period, Punjab pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020 and the inclusion of computer teachers in the Education Department. Other demands include minimum wages for workers employed on an honorarium basis.

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Criticising the government’s claim of addressing employee concerns, the union leaders also alleged that the announcement of an 8 per cent increase in DA had created a misleading impression that their grievances had been resolved, even as several demands remained pending.

They maintained that the DA hike could not substitute for the settlement of outstanding arrears and other long standing service-related issues.

The unions also accused the Chief Secretary of making a false statement before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, further fuelling their resentment against the government.

They have called upon teachers to unite and join the October 21 demonstrations to press for concrete action on the demands of employees and pensioners rather than assurances and announcements.