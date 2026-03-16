Punjab to host Asia Cup Hockey Championship, first international event

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Punjab is set to host the Asia Cup Hockey Championship 2026 in October, marking a significant moment for the state as it prepares to welcome the prestigious event. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference today.

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“It is for the first time that an international championship is being held here. Earlier, an India-Pakistan hockey match was played in Jalandhar in 1997,” said Nitin Kohli, president of Hockey Punjab.

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Sharing information, Mann said the tournament would be jointly hosted in Jalandhar and Mohali. Matches would be played at the newly upgraded ground at Burlton Park in Jalandhar, he said.

“Preparations are underway. Tomorrow, I will hold a meeting in this regard. A new ground is coming up and there are some lighting issues that will be resolved soon,” said Kohli.

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Chief Minister Mann described the development as a major achievement for the state. “It is good news for Punjab that we will host the championship in October. By then, the new ground at Burlton Park will also be ready,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, teams from India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and China, along with other qualifying sides, were expected to participate in the championship. Half of the matches would be played in Jalandhar, while the remaining fixtures would be held in Mohali.

The event is expected to provide a major boost to the sporting culture in the state. Jalandhar, widely known as a sports hub due to its thriving sports goods industry and rich hockey legacy, will once again come into the spotlight by hosting the tournament.

Meanwhile, development at Burlton Park is part of an ongoing Rs 78-crore sports hub project. The upcoming championship is expected not only to revive Punjab’s association with international hockey events, but also inspire young athletes across the region.