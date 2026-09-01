DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab to introduce common assessment system for Class V

Punjab to introduce common assessment system for Class V

Move aims to ensure uniform evaluation across schools

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:28 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

In a move that will bring Class V students across Punjab under a common assessment system, the state education department has decided to conduct their annual assessment through a centralised system from the ongoing academic session. The move is aimed at ensuring that students studying in different schools are assessed on a uniform framework, with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, preparing and printing the assessment tools centrally.

Advertisement

Under the new system, students will be assessed in Punjabi, Hindi, English, Mathematics and Environment Studies through centrally prepared assessment tools under the Learning Outcome Evaluation System. Each subject will carry 80 marks in the assessment tool while 10 marks will be based on Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

Advertisement

For young students, the department has kept convenience in mind while planning the assessment centres. Instead of sending children far from their schools, centres will be set up at their parent schools or nearby schools. Each room will have a maximum of 30 students, with one invigilator-cum-examiner for every 30 students. Invigilators will be assigned duties outside their own blocks, adding another layer of uniformity to the process.

Advertisement

The assessment will also leave less room for paperwork to pile up. Centre head teachers will have to upload subject wise marks on the e-Punjab portal within a day of the assessment while block wise results will be prepared within three days.

While the five core subjects will be assessed through centrally prepared tools, assessment material for other subjects and students with special needs will be prepared at the district-level.

Advertisement

With common assessment tools, centralised printing, cross block invigilation and online result tracking, the new system is set to make the Class V annual assessment a more uniform exercise across Punjab while ensuring that the youngest examinees do not have to travel far to take their tests.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts