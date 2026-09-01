Punjab to introduce common assessment system for Class V

In a move that will bring Class V students across Punjab under a common assessment system, the state education department has decided to conduct their annual assessment through a centralised system from the ongoing academic session. The move is aimed at ensuring that students studying in different schools are assessed on a uniform framework, with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, preparing and printing the assessment tools centrally.

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Under the new system, students will be assessed in Punjabi, Hindi, English, Mathematics and Environment Studies through centrally prepared assessment tools under the Learning Outcome Evaluation System. Each subject will carry 80 marks in the assessment tool while 10 marks will be based on Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE).

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For young students, the department has kept convenience in mind while planning the assessment centres. Instead of sending children far from their schools, centres will be set up at their parent schools or nearby schools. Each room will have a maximum of 30 students, with one invigilator-cum-examiner for every 30 students. Invigilators will be assigned duties outside their own blocks, adding another layer of uniformity to the process.

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The assessment will also leave less room for paperwork to pile up. Centre head teachers will have to upload subject wise marks on the e-Punjab portal within a day of the assessment while block wise results will be prepared within three days.

While the five core subjects will be assessed through centrally prepared tools, assessment material for other subjects and students with special needs will be prepared at the district-level.

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With common assessment tools, centralised printing, cross block invigilation and online result tracking, the new system is set to make the Class V annual assessment a more uniform exercise across Punjab while ensuring that the youngest examinees do not have to travel far to take their tests.