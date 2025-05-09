Punjab universities postpone examinations in the wake of Indo-Pak tension

In the wake of the Indo-Pak tension, the Guru Nanak Dev University, Jalandhar, has postponed its examinations till May 17. The exams scheduled for May 8, 9 and 10 had been postponed vide a previous order. Now, these have been further put off for all affiliated colleges in the region till May 17. Students have been asked to keep checking the university portal for updates.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, has issued a notice stating the university would remain closed till May 18. A revised examination schedule would be issued depending on how the situation unfolds, it stated, adding those wishing to return home could do so.

The authorities of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University have also postponed the examinations that were scheduled from May 8 to May 10. "The revised schedule for the examinations will be announced at least five days prior to the new schedule. All concerned are advised to stay updated with university website," read a note from the Controller of Examination of the IKGPTU this morning.

Advertisement

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has announced the postponement of all annual and semester examinations, both theory and practical, that were scheduled for May 9, 10, and 11. The university said that revised dates for the examinations would be communicated to students in due course.

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, has allowed its hostellers to leave the campus and return to their hometowns. "These students will be allowed to appear for their end-term examination via online mode, subject to the government regulations. The dates and guidelines for the online examination will be communicated in due course of time", the LPU officials have told its students. The university has also given the students a choice to continue to stay on the campus. "The campus will remain fully operational. Examination and academic activities will continue as per original schedule starting May 12", the note further read. The authorities have issued a helpline number 01824-520150.